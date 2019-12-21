Eddie Murphy will make his much-anticipated return to 'Saturday Night Live" tonight.
He will host the sketch comedy show that launched his career 35 years after last performing on it.
Murphy left the show in 1984 after four seasons as a cast member and its second-youngest on air hire. Since his departure, Murphy has become a top-10 box office draw, starring in films that have made nearly $4 billion combined.
Murphy first appeared on SNL in late 1980 and soon became a staple on the show starring as a plethora of characters like Gumby of "The Gumby Show" and Mr. Robinson of "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood."
It was only a few years later that Murphy was making hit movies, including "Beverly Hills Cop" and "48 Hours."
The comedian told Al Roker on TODAY Thursday that he relished the time he spent this week on the "SNL" set.
"I want it to be right," he said.
Murphy, who produced and stars in the biopic "Dolemite Is My Name" streaming on Netflix, was joined by musical guest Lizzo, who was recently nominated for eight Grammy Awards