(WAND) - Eddie Van Halen, a guitarist with a legendary career, is dead at 65 years old, his son confirmed via Twitter.
Van Halen had been battling throat cancer before his death. His son, Wolf Van Halen, expressed his grief on social media.
"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could have ever asked for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," the tweet said.
More to come.
