EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The future of a central Illinois jail is up in the air.
After years of neglect, county officials said the Edgar County Jail could close.
County officials said the newest part of the jail was built in the 1980's, and the original part of the jail hasn't changed since 1892.
The Edgar County Board is currently looking for long-term solutions. However, there are several options on the table that each present their own challenges.
A county has to have money to repair the current facility or build a new one. County officials have potentially suggested a future tax to cover that expense. If officials choose to close the jail, they have to decide what happens to the inmates.
"Once we have to start transporting out the city's (inmates), surrounding towns will have to transport their prisoners out also," said Edgar County Sheriff Jeff Wood.
WAND News was let into the Edgar County Jail back in 2012, when Sheriff Ed Motley was in office. At that time, parts of the jail had walls covered in graffiti, toilets that didn't work, old showers and chipping paint.
In the years that would follow, the jail would be called out for several violations by the Illinois Department of Corrections. In the latest report available online, the Edgar County Jail was cited for short staffing and sanitary issues, among needs for repairs to the facility.
Edgar County Board President Jeff Voigt said the board will meet soon to discuss its options.
"Right now, our major focus is how do we deal with the issues right now," said Voigt.
At this point there's been no timeline given on when the jail could be closed, or when another plan might be put into motion.