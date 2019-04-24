EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Edgar County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle was hit by a truck last week.
Illinois State Police District 10 is investigating after the two vehicles crashed on Route 16 near CR N. 1100th the afternoon of April 17.
Police said an on-duty Edgar County Sheriff's deputy was driving west on Route 16.
Another driver, a 56-year-old woman from Kansas, Ill. made a left turn into a private drive, failing to yield the right-of-way to the deputy, police said.
The front of the deputy's vehicle hit the passenger side of the other vehicle.
The woman was charged with driving under the influence and failing to yield.