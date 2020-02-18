(WAND) - Schools are facing a massive teacher shortage all across the country and in Central Illinois.
WAND-TV spoke with state education leaders to learn what they say is causing the shortage, and what is being done to remedy it.
"We just released our school year 2020 Unfilled Positions Report, which shows that we have about 4,800 unfilled positions statewide," said Emily Fox of the Illinois State Board of Education. "About 40% of those are teaching positions."
Fox said it's a combination of factors deterring people from entering the teaching profession, "ranging from perception of the teaching profession, to working conditions, such as long hours, low salary, and also licensure barriers".
Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said she believes the shortage is due, in part, to a modern cultural change that now places an unfair burden on teachers.
"We have a crisis in public education," Griffin said. "If a student perhaps does misbehave or doesn't do an assignment and you contact home, sometimes it's turned around that it's the teacher's fault."
Griffin also said low teacher salaries don't help.
"Students who are coming out of school, with the debt that they have, often times, they're not following their passion of becoming teachers," she said. "And instead, they're picking a career where they can make more money."
To bring more teachers to Illinois, state lawmakers have been making big legislative changes recently, including no longer requiring a test of basic skills, establishing reciprocity with other states to make it easier for teachers elsewhere to transfer into Illinois, and raising the state's minimum teaching salary to $40,000 by 2023.
Griffin said she believes the new investments the state is making in education show a respect for teachers and in the long run may help to solve the shortage.
"Every time that you invest in a child, you are investing in the future of our country and of our state," she said. "We're very proud of this profession, and we're very excited to continue working with the General Assembly to make sure that all of our kids get the quality education they deserve."