EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Fire Department said a battery charger placed on a car in a garage may have caused an explosion and fire.
Firefighters were called to a vehicle explosion in a garage in the 2800 block of S. 4th St. Friday around 3:15 p.m.
A single story ranch home with a two car attached garage was fully engulfed in fire.
The fire had also extended to a pickup truck in the driveway.
One person who lived at the home was not injured.
Initial reports show a battery charger was left on a car in the garage at 8 a.m. and the garage door was left open.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine a final cause of the fire.