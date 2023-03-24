EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Reconstruction of Interstate 70 started only started 18 days ago but Effingham City/County 911 staff report there have been multiple incidents on the interstate.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the 7-mile project will continue through the 2023 construction season. Various operations such as patching, striping, and guardrail updates will take place from just east of the I-57 and I-70 interchange to just east of the Cumberland/Effingham County line.
Drivers planning on traveling through the area can visit gettingaroundillinois.com to check on current conditions.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.