EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - High school senior football player Tristin Duncan is continuing to recover after a serious crash left him with a traumatic brain injury, but surprisingly no scratches or broken bones.
Despite the bleeding in his brain, two weeks later, he is up and walking around and is almost back to normal. He attributes that to the grace of God. Recuperating fast, Tristin even made sure to vote in his first election on Tuesday.
”I broke almost all the windows out of my car … but there were barely any scratches on my body. Who would have thought that just 12 days later, you would be able to go out and go to the polls and make a contribution to life and government," Duncan said.
His mother, Amanda Sloan, said that even in the ICU a few days after the crash, he said he needed to vote.
”The second or third day in the ICU, he said I need to go vote! And I said, ‘Bless you! That is [amazing] what you are thinking about! That'll be our goal to get out of here and get you to vote,'" Sloan said.
Duncan said the community of faith and athletes from his circles overwhelmed him with support. They held a prayer service and contributed to a GoFundMe for his family. Now, to continue recovering, he will continue to sleep a lot.
