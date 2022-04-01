EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in an Effingham bank robbery has been arrested, per police.
At 10:09 a.m. Friday, police said dispatch learned a male suspect went into First Mid Bank and Trust, located at 902 N. Keller Drive, and demanded cash. They said he inferred he had a weapon, but no weapon was shown and no injuries were reported.
The suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. Police obtained a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle and sent details to other jurisdictions. After attentive citizens reported information to authorities, a suspect was arrested in Vigo County, Ind.
“We are very thankful for the assistance from our community – multiple people called to give information, and that helped tremendously to narrow down direction of travel and allow law enforcement to safely take this subject into custody in such a short amount of time," said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. "This just highlights how important it is to have a good partnership between Law Enforcement and the citizens we serve. Remember, ‘If You See It, Say It!’”
McFarland also thanked area law enforcement agencies who assisted in the search for this bank robbery suspect. Special thanks were given to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and the FBI.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.