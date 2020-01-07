EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - City hall was packed with people, looking for a response from city leaders concerning the painted mural near the Effingham football field.
A dozen people didn't hold back from sharing their views during the public comment portion of the meeting.
"I see it as a community monument," Jarrett Jones told WAND News.
Jones started a petition to protect the mural and collected more than 22,000 signatures.
"I feel like we've come together to purveyor our views to the city council that we would like to see it stay," he added.
The Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a formal complaint to the city and demanded the mural be removed. The mural includes an image of a cross. The letter reads in part:
"It is inappropriate and unconstitutional for a government-owned mural to prominently feature a religious display, such as a Latin cross," it said.
For now, the future of the mural painting is not clear. However, city leaders assured the public their concerns were acknowledged. One of the council members said they will "do their homework".