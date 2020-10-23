CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham High School athlete seriously injured in a crash is continuing to recover, his mother told WAND News Friday night.
Tristin Duncan, who authorities said lost control of his car, went down a hill and crashed Tuesday night in Effingham County, went to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment after the crash. His mother, Amanda Sloan, earlier told WAND News Duncan had bleeding on the brain.
On Friday, Sloan said her son was moved at about 1 p.m. from Carle's ICU to the advanced care unit. She said his visits with occupational therapy and speech therapy have gone well.
"He's still pretty sleepy but more 'with it' as far as giving the right answers to questions asked," Sloan said. "He's still doing well and heading in the best possible direction considering!"
Effingham High School students had held a prayer rally for Duncan, a standout football player at the school, on Wednesday. Sloan had said she was grateful for the support.
"That is probably the best feeling a Momma can have and that there are so many prayer warriors out there for him and that we serve an almighty God,” she said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to to help Duncan and his family get through this challenging situation. As of Friday night, it had raised over $3,600.
