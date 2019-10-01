EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Sheriff's Office has added a new K9 to its team.
K9 Dax is a Sheperd /Malinois mix that will be handled and partnered with Deputy Doug Bierman.
Dax and Deputy Bierman will attend training in drug detection, tracking and criminal apprehension. They will be out on the streets serving together shortly after Thanksgiving.
The addition of the K9 team to the Sheriff's Office was made possible by community partners.
Dax, the training and the special equipment for the K9 squad car were all purchased by funds donated by businesses and citizens.