Effingham, Ill. (WAND) – Here’s a traffic note that drivers in Effingham need to know about this week.
The city says phase 1 of the Jefferson Avenue Project starts Monday.
The closure will include the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Banker Street, as well as a block in each direction from the intersection.
City officials say detour routes will be posted. They add that there will be temporary ADA ramps and crosswalks in most areas, and pedestrians will still be able to access all down town businesses.
Motorists should allow for more travel time in the area during construction.