EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A plan to reopen Effingham County passed the Effingham County Legislative Committee unanimously.
The board passed a plan to reopen the county at their meeting on Monday. The whole board will now vote on the plan on Wednesday.
According to the plan, the county would still open things under phases and require those at high risk to continue isolation.
The county would also implement social distancing, frequent hand washing and mask coverings. Residents would need to monitor their own health and remain home if they are ill.
In the plan regional medical centers would establish monitoring criteria of capacity to treat patients and would warrant changes to the policies if advised by the local health department.
A full copy of the plan can be seen below:
