EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team responded to a call of a stranded motorist in flood water on Wednesday.
According to officials the rescue team was called to Fayette Avenue just west of Granada Drive around 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday for a distress call.
Officials say the motorist, Jasmine Meyer, 19 of Effingham, drove her Dodge Journey around road closed signs and into the flooded roadway becoming stranded approximately 75 feet into the flood water.
Members of the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team assisted Meyer out of the flood water and to awaiting EMS to be evaluated.
The rescue team reports due to the depth of the water, the vehicle will be recovered at a later date as the flood water recedes.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team spent approximately 25 minutes on the scene.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team urges all motorists to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and to never drive on flooded roadways.
