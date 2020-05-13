EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Board has passed a resolution to open the county ahead of Governor JB Pritzker's plans.
The vote was unanimous during a Wednesday afternoon meeting.
However, during the Wednesday afternoon daily COVID-19 briefing from Gov. Pritzker, he said he would make sure those who reopen face serious penalties. He addressed communities and business owners who choose to defy his stay-at-home order, promising, "There will be consequences."
Currently several lawsuits have been filed against Pritzker's stay-at-home order. Including a new lawsuit filed by State Rep. Darren Bailey.
Several other counties including, Shelby and Clark counties have passed their own resolutions to open. Edgar and Coles are also looking at options. While Iroquois County said they won't move forward with their resolution.
You can watch the full vote below:
