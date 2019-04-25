EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Deputy Chief for the Effingham Police Department is retiring.
After almost 30 years in law enforcement, Deputy Chief Danny Lake is hanging up his hat on May 6.
He started his career with the Clay County Sheriff's Department in 1991. In 1993 he made the transition to Effingham County Sheriff's Department and then was hired by Effingham Police Department in 1995.
He has served Effingham as a Patrolman, Corporal, Sergeant and will retire at the rank of Deputy Chief of Police after serving in his current position for the past year and a half.
"Deputy Chief Lake has been an invaluable member of this administration and we will truly miss his work ethic and support," said Chief Fuesting. "The Department is losing a dedicated and talented Police Officer and leader," said Fuesting.
Effingham residents are encouraged to stop by the Police Department on May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to thank him for his service.