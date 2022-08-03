EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team helped a man who became stranded in high water Tuesday.
The team responded to 1200th St. just north of Highway 33, outside of Effingham around 5:45 p.m.
A 20-year-old Sigel man, Zachary Hille, was stranded on a high spot between flood waters.
Hille said he had driven through the water, not realizing how deep it was, and when he reached high ground, he decided to stop.
The crew was able to rescue Hille. He was not injured.
His vehicle will be recovered later as food water recedes.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.