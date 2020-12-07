EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham man is battling a severe case of COVID-19 after being intubated two days ago.
Garrett "Gary" Myers got a positive result for COVID-19 on November 23, and after less than two weeks of being positive, he was put on a ventilator.
Family members like his brother Randy Myers said it is hard to see him struggling.
"Gary's just the type of guy, he's kept to himself. He helps others, but never asks for anything back, but he's struggling."
His daughter Kasey Strange said it is heartbreaking to see, not only what her dad is going through, but also her mom, Lisa.
"My mom told the nurse this morning that she never in a million years would have thought when she dropped my dad off at the hospital that it very well could be the last time that she saw him, and that is so heartbreaking. I mean, my parents have been married for 27 years, and she can't even go see him."
Gary and Lisa Myers lost their insurance when she was furloughed from her job in the medical field that she worked at for 16 years. Now the family is having to pay for all medical bills out of pocket.
Strange created a GoFundMe page called "Garrett Myers COVID crisis" to help with finances, but more than anything the family is asking for prayers.
"If people can't donate monetarily, you know they can at least pray, and that's kind of all we want right now are prayers. The way things are looking now, we're not even gonna have him home for Christmas, and that's his favorite holiday."
This holiday season will look much different for the Myers family.
"It's devastating. You know, my daughter who is 9 and my brother's kids, all they keep asking for is Pawpaw. They just wanna see Pawpaw. They just want Pawpaw home, and the fact that my dad isn't gonna be home for Christmas, I mean, how are we gonna tell them that?"
Myers still has a long fight ahead of him, but the family is hopeful his story can illuminate how real and serious this disease is.
"Whatever your thought is on whether it's real or not... I mean the struggle right now is real. My brother is currently fighting for his health. His family is fighting to support. They have their financial struggles as well. The struggle is real. It's a real thing."
