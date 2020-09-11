EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham High School graduate Austin Edwards and his band have advanced to the final round of America's Got Talent!
Edwards' band, Broken Roots, is a collaboration between Edwards and his co-star, Joey Karczewski. According to their bio on the show's website, they joined together after people started telling them in 2019 they should do a show together.
The men realized they had a lot in common, including battling cancer and having worked in law enforcement. While they struggled at first with the decision to join together, they eventually did and decided to give America's Got Talent a shot.
Their audition earned a standing ovation and four years votes from the AGT judges.
"Wishing you great success in the final round!" said a Facebook post from Effingham Community Schools.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on WAND.
