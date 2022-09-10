EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:03 a.m. Friday at 908 S 4th Street.
Upon arrival, they saw smoke from the first-floor windows of the house.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the first-floor kitchen area. But. the house has significant smoke and heat damage.
No one was inside the house and there were no injuries.
It took crews two hours to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
