EFFINGHAM, Ill (WAND) - Teenagers are making up more and more of the job force. Companies and organizations are turning to them to fill positions as a worker shortage continues.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for teenagers sits at around 10 percent, which is around the lowest number it has been since the 1950's. Teens are attaining jobs at higher pay with better opportunities in order to fill customer demand.
"You know, we'll have to see how the market responds in the future. But by lowering the the age and offering additional money, we think that maybe we'll reach both ends of the spectrum, said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller.
The City of Effingham just voted to lower the age requirement for city summer jobs to 16 rather than 18. He hopes this will get them more candidates at a time when interest is low
"We're trying to market the trades, the exposure that you can get at the city, and who knows, hopefully, you know, we'll be able to employ you full time at some point," Miller said.
They had a student come through who was interested in a job completely different until he worked for the city.
"They went to college received their masters, they ended up coming back to work for the city as a IT specialist. And so now that person's our IT person," Miller said.
