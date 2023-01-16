EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — The Effingham Police Department arrested a 65-year-old man over the weekend for indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, and child pornography.
Clarence R. Rodarmel of Effingham was arrested after EPD conducted an investigation into a report of a possible sex offense. Their investigation led to the arrest of Rodarmel on January 15.
Chief Jason McFarland stated, “I appreciate the sincere dedication of patrol Squad B and Sgt Joshua Douthit during this investigation. It is vital as parents to monitor and communicate with kids about the use of social media and electronic devices. This is an ongoing investigation.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.