EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham man convicted of sexually assaulting a child will spend life in prison.
Court records indicted, on Tuesday, Martin D. Hubbard, 66, of Effingham was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was given credit for 281 days spent in jail. He will also be required to submit DNA and HIV testing.
Jury finds Hubbard guilty of sexual assault of a minor.
According to police, an investigation into Hubbard was initiated in late August 2021 after a report was made to Effingham City Police of a sexual assault which occurred at an in-home daycare in the 1000th block of Grove Place.
After further investigation multiple juveniles were identified, all under 5 years of age, as victims.
