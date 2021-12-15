EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest 66-year-old man on eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child.
According to police, Martin D. Hubbard was taken into custody by Effingham Police and booked into the Effingham County Jail at approximately 12:00 P.M. on Monday after bench warrants were issued for his arrest.
Hubbard's bond has been set at $800,000, with 10% to apply for bail.
Officials say during a hearing on Tuesday, bond conditions were also set that direct Hubbard to have no contact with anyone under the age of eighteen, no contact with victims or victims’ families, not to be present at any public park nor within five hundred feet of any school, and a GPS device must be affixed to his person.
Hubbard, 66, of Effingham was initiated in late August after a report was made to Effingham City Police of a sexual assault which occurred at an in-home daycare in the 1000th block of Grove Place.
After further investigation multiple juveniles were identified, all under 5 years of age, as victims.
Each count of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child faces a mandatory sentence of 6 – 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
If the Defendant were to be convicted of counts involving two different people, he would be subject to a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.
According to police, after completing the initial investigation, Detectives presented the case to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for consideration of prosecution. Bench warrants for the charges were sought, issued, and Hubbard was subsequently arrested.
Authorities say, information on all eight counts was introduced by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office to a grand jury on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, where the jurors found sufficient evidence and returned bills of indictment for Hubbard on all eight counts.
The investigation into this case is on-going by Effingham City Police and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
