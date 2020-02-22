FAYETTE COUTNY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is hospitalized after he crashed his car while driving under the influence.
Illinois State Police say Josh D. Ledbetter, 22, was headed south on IL Route 128 just north of Fayette County Road at around 2:23 AM Saturday.
Ledbetter lost control of his car after swerving onto the gravel shoulder. He wasn't able to regain control as his car went in a ditch and hit a culvert.
Ledbetter was able to escape the vehicle, but not without injuries. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital.
Ledbetter was charged with improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving under the influence.