EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham man was killed in a crash Monday night.
Troopers said around 7:45 p.m. 23-year-old Logan Dallape was driving east on Fayette Ave. and trying to make a left turn onto the Interstate 57 northbound on ramp.
They said a semi driven by 46-year-old Tyron Hurst of Wentzville, MO was going west through the stop light intersection and collided with Dallape's vehicle.
Hurt's semi went off the road to the right, struck a guard rail and stopped in the right ditch.
Dallape was killed in the crash.
No charges or citations have been issued.
