EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham mayor is responding to the police union issuing a no confidence vote in the Effingham Police Chief Jeff Fuesting.
Mayor Bloemker said, "Chief Jeff Fuesting has been a tireless fighter for the best practices in law enforcement and law enforcement management. His basis is always in efficiency, productivity, and accountability. Chief Fuesting has done exactly what this administration and city council have asked of him and he has always been transparent. We are proud of the courageous changes he has made to the Effingham Police Department in the past two years, taking it from a lower echelon presence to a source of pride for the community."
Bloemker went on to say his administration will not allow unions to dictate who is hired for senior management positions or how they manage that level of staff.
"This type of threat promotes mediocrity and complacency and is at the core of why Illinois is the laughing stock of our country," the Mayor said. "I have seen 'votes of no confidence' at other organizations and am of the opinion it is a cheap parlor trick used by the unions to manipulate the weaker elements of a staff and administration."
The Mayor said the union is using a "manipulation campaign to support political payback and retribution that has resulted from the recent municipal election."
He added "This shameful behavior does nothing but embarrass our community and needs to be put in check immediately and with conviction."