EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An Effingham medical marijuana dispensary is one of the first to gain approval for an adult-use dispensing license.
One of the first “same site” licenses was awarded to dispensary The Clinic Effingham, located at 1101 Ford Ave., Suite C. A “same site” license allows an existing medical marijuana dispensary business to gain a permit for legal adult-use sales, which start on Jan. 1, 2020.
These medical dispensaries will be allowed to sell recreational adult marijuana to people at age 21 or older on that date in their current facilities. Each place is also allowed to open a second site for adult-use sales. The permits are valid as long as each business follows local zoning rules and other laws.
Other places to have early approval as of Thursday include The Clinic Mundelein, 3C Compassionate Care Center locations in Joliet and Naperville and Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary in Canton.
The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in Illinois said it expects to take more applications for early approval adult-use licenses as municipalities figure out zoning ordinances as they pertain to adult-use marijuana.
