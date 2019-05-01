EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham native is competing to become the next Miss USA.
Miriah Jo Ludtke is an Effingham High School graduate.
Now, St. Louis is her home. She was chosen to represent Missouri as Miss Missouri USA in September.
The next step is competing in the Miss USA pageant. It will be broadcast on FOX Thursday at 7 p.m.
Ludtke graduated from Effingham High School in 2012.
She was also the second runner-up in the 2006 Junior Miss Effingham County contest and second runner-up during the Miss Effingham County Fair queen pageant in 2011.
She was crowned Miss Illinois Teen USA in 2012, nabbing a $50,000 scholarship she used to attend Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
She worked for the Cardinals while she went to college and graduated in 2015 with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Print and Broadcast Journalism.