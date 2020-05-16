EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Effingham County Health Department, a resident who recovered from COVID-19 has relapsed and tested positive for the virus again.
Effingham County now has 6 positive cases and one death. The county now has only 3 recovered cases, instead of 4, because of the relapse.
The patient is once again in isolation.
