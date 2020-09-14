EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Community Schools leaders confirmed three cases of COVID-19 from the weekend of Sept. 12-13.
The district initially reported two students at Effingham High School tested positive for the virus. It later corrected to say there were three cases, but it's unclear if the third case is also a high school student or a staff member.
In a Facebook post, Superintendent Mark Doan said the district is coordinating with the Effingham County Health Department it identify and monitor people who have recent contact with those who tested positive in the district. Students or staff who may have had "prolonged close contact" with the cases will be placed in 14 days of quarantine.
The high school was in session on Monday, Doan said. There was a deep cleaning and disinfecting of areas that could have been impacted by a potential exposure. In addition, students and staff will continually be monitored for signs and symptoms of illness.
"Everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms," Doan said. "Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops symptoms should seek medical care immediately. If your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, school/daycare, and Effingham County Health Department.
The District is committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families. For any questions or concerns, please contact your student’s school or Unit #40."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.