BEAVER DAM, WI. (WAND) - A Effingham native has been killed in an alleged domestic violence attack.
DeKalb County State's Attorney's says 30-year-old Stacia Hollinshead was killed. The office said in a facebook post Hollinshead started working for the State's Attorney's Office as assistant State's Attorney back in November.
In a statement officials said: "News of Stacia’s death has left us stunned, deeply saddened, struggling to understand how someone we cared for so much could be the victim of such an unimaginably violent act, and wondering how we could have helped her to prevent it."
Officials say domestic violence is an issue in all communities and is preventable: "Stacia’s death is the worst possible outcome of domestic violence, and it will strengthen us as we continue to work to stop abusers who terrorize their partners and rip apart their families. Stacia is yet another face and heart to fight for, and a reason to believe in the work that we do daily to free the victims in our community from the power and control of their abusers."
Ulisses W Medina Espinoza was arrested inside the home right after the shooting. He is being held at the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Beaver Dam Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide and charges are pending.