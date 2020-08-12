EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham's annual Corvette Funfest has been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Organizers said a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Effingham County was the reason for this decision. On Tuesday, the county was reporting 201 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death. Of the positive cases, 134 had recovered.
"It was an incredibly tough decision, but it is the right choice," said Mid America Motorworks Chief Cheerleader Mike Yager. "There are many reasons for making this difficult decision, but our main priority is to keep our Corvette family, our co-workers and their families, and our community safe during this pandemic."
Those who have registered for the 2020 show will have it rolled to 2021, Yager said.
"If you would like to receive a credit on account to redeem in the MY Garage Museum and Retail Store, online, or over the phone in lieu of rolling your registration to next year, we will provide a promo code to extend your 10% discount from the show to your next purchase using that credit," Yager said. "Otherwise, a refund back to the original form of payment is available as well."
Organizers are working to take plans for the current year into 2021 and expand them.
"Corvette Funfest 2021 will bring back the atmosphere and highlights that you have come to expect and love over the years," Yager said.
Anyone with questions is asked to call (800)500-1500.
