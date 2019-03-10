Effinghman community rallies for their rights

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds gathered at the Effingham Performance center from all across the state to discuss and rally for the rights of Illinois.
Some topics discussed were the 2nd amendment, pro life and how the minimum wage increase will impact their communities.
"We live in a different world here than Chicago. It seems like Chicago
has way too much influence over our policies down here and our people just want to be heard," said state representative 107th district, Blaine Wilhour.
He says that he feels like as a part of the state they've been "marginalized by the politicians".
He says one of the big things he wants to see addressed is the minimum wage issue.
"They need to consider that $15 dollars here is different than in Chicago."
He says this is will result in the end of small businesses in the area.
Kevin Schilt is a factory worker and says abortion is another issue that is bothersome.
"Illinois is known not for Abortion Clinics. You have one in granite city, you have one established in Springfield planned parenthood said they weren't gonna do it and boom they decide we're gonna do it."
Representative Darren Bailey and Chris Miller were also there to show their support and speak up for the community.