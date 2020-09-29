URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted for the murder of a woman over a decade ago had a push to reduce his life sentence denied.
Michael Henslick, 32, who stabbed and killed Holly Cassano in her Mahomet home in November 2009, was sentenced to life without parole by Judge Heidi Ladd in early June. Ladd retired from her position after a 21-year career in July.
The News-Gazette reports Henslick's defense team presented an argument that Ladd had "an implicit bias" toward prosecutors and law enforcement in the trial, which ended in a guilty verdict after just one hour of jury deliberations. Judge Jason Bohm rejected this premise and upheld Henslick's sentence.
The jury considered Henslick's repeated stabbing of the victim and the sexual assault of her body to be “brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty.” The finding boosted the potential punishment for the crime to life without parole - something Ladd said he deserved. Ladd had said Henslick showed no responsibility and "not even a glimmer of remorse."
Defense lawyers had tried to argue Ladd should not have used Henslick's 24-minute right of allocation against him or said his past involved no mitigation. They also argued Ladd should not have allowed six Champaign County sheriff's detectives to sit in the jury box during sentencing because it showed she had bias favoring law enforcement.
Ladd had said the detectives were there to maximize the number of people who would be able to be in the court room at six feet apart, as sentencing happened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic started in the U.S. In addition, prosecutors argued there was no evidence Ladd had any bias toward prosecution or that detectives in the jury box made any difference in the sentencing of Henslick.
Henslick is serving his life sentence in the Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.
