Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – An effort to remove Shelby County Board Chairman Bruce Cannon failed on Wednesday.
Meeting in an outdoor pavilion at Lake Shelbyville several board members and private citizens called for Cannon to be removed. They claimed Cannon has been operating outside of the county code.
The motion only garnered four votes in favor of removing him. Sixteen board members voted against the motion. Shelby County has been the target of lawsuits and several controversies for most of the year.
Cannon will be leaving the board shortly. His term expires in December.
