Efforts are underway for a year-long men's shelter in C-U

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As the brutal summer months are approaching, C-U at Home is working on opening its shelters once again. This time, they are planning to open them year-round.
Just last year, they saw about 300 men walking into their doors during the winter looking for a place to keep warm. That beats the record for 2018 by 200 people.
"It's nice to be inside right now because outside is not a very pleasant time to be because of this type of heat," said Richard McEloy.
He says though he is no longer homeless, he can never forget the much-needed assistance he received. Now, as a worker for part of C-U at Home, he says he sees the big need for the community overall. He interacts with these men and has gotten to know them.
However, the need does not stop there, Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III says about three years ago, they saw a reduction in transitional housing.
"If they don't have a place to stay, they may end up couch-surfing from one bad situation to another ... they may end up in an emergency department. They may end up committing crimes in jail to have a place to stay at night," said Dalhaus.
He says they want to show love and compassion.
"We want to empower them to help themselves move forward," said Dalhaus.
Whether that's through helping them find a job, get a bus pass, fill out documents, he says officials are there to help. He says he wants to build trust so that they can be the resource these men go to. The only way that can be made possible is by raising around $200,000.
"We're looking to get 400 entities. Whether that's individuals, businesses, churches and whoever else that might be involved in $40 dollars a month," said Dalhaus.
The need is year-round and people need to be reminded of that.
"I just hope and pray that the community stands behind us," said Dalhaus.
The organization is hoping to open the shelter all year long starting in 2020. To find out more information or to donate, contact Rob Dalhaus III at 217-991-0356 or through email at rob@cuathome.us.