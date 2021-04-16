DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local artist and organization are working to restore cow statues along Pershing Road and Oakland Avenue in Decatur.
Driving down those two busy roads in the city, you might spot the cow statues located in front of different businesses. These statues were created in 2000 by a local concrete business. Businesses along Pershing and Oakland purchased a statue and then a local artist painted it.
Over time they've faded and some were even destroyed, but a few have weathered through the storm and still stand in front of businesses today.
With the help of Beautify Decatur Coalition and local artist Sheryl Polly, who owns Happy Heart Creations, these cows are coming back to life.
"It's such a great thing to be able to restore things in Decatur and bring joy to people," said Polly, who's been an artist her entire life.
Beautify Decatur Coalition said they are working with the businesses who have the statues to restore them and bring the cows' once vibrant colors back to the city.
"We are really working hard with Beatify Decatur to elevate the appearance of this community and engage the community. It really takes a few volunteers to make a difference," said Ellen Hearn, projects chair for the Beautify Decatur Coalition.
The organization is charging $25 to get the statues repainted. Businesses interested should contact the Beautify Decatur Coalition on Facebook.
