SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — An anti-human trafficking operation led by the Illinois State Police in the Springfield area resulted in eight arrests between August 9 and 10.
The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
“ISP is increasing its efforts to protect those who are vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labor, and sexual servitude,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP conducted a similar operation in June in which seven people in the Metro East were arrested. Anyone who thinks about feeding the demand for human trafficking should know that ISP could be waiting behind a door for them with handcuffs.”
As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:
-David L. Kraemer (41) – Lovington, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Cody R. Jones (34) – Springfield, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Shannan C. Morrow (52) – White Hall, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Child
-Edgar G. Mendoza (32) – Springfield, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Phillip J. Smith (43) – Rochester, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Timothy E. Smith (28) – Springfield, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Minor (2 Counts)
-Kory W. Tobias (45) – Chatham, Illinois– Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Zebei D. Zhu (37) – Springfield, Illinois– Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
The operation included ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 and Zone 6 Special Agents, Troopers from ISP Troop 6, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Intelligence Support Unit, ISP Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), West Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, ISP Highway Interdiction Team South, and the Department of Homeland Security. The Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.
If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit humantraffickinghotline.org. You also email ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov.
