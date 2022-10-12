SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir, Tuesday evening.
According to fire crews upon arrival the one story wooden structure had heavy fire coming from the attic.
Crews say two adults and six children were home at the time of the fire and have all been displaced as a result of the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire fighters managed to contain the fire to the attic, though the rest of the house suffered from water and smoke damage.
The fire is currently under investigation.
At this time no further information has been released.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.