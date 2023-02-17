DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools confirms Eisenhower High School Principal Amy Zahm-Duncheon last day isFriday, February 24.
According to DPS, Dr. Zahm has accepted a position at another school district.
Assistant Principal Sergio Reyna will be the Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year, while the search is underway for a new Principal.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
