DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eisenhower High School's principal has been named regional Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association for the Abe Lincoln Region.
Dr. Amy Zahm-Duncheon is the winner of this award.
A Region Awards Banquet is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2 at Doherty's Pub and Pins in Decatur. Doherty's is located at 242 E. William St. in Decatur. It starts at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.