DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Boys and Girls Club is celebrating one of their own this evening.
18-year-old Jaylynn Norman has earned the State Youth of the Year award for the Boys and Girls Club of America.
The Eisenhower High senior and student athlete competed among 10 other candidates from across the state including Chicago and Elgin.
Norman impressed the judges during his interview saying the club has allowed him to grow, carry the mission in the community, and even now works part time at the club.
Norman hopes to one day become a Neuro Surgeon.
Club CEO Shamika Madison says she couldn't be prouder. He will now compete in Chicago for the Regional award, June 29th.
