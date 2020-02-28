(WAND) – Eastern Illinois University alumnus Tony Romo is set to make $17 million a year in a new contract with CBS.
Romo, who has been calling NFL games on TV since his retirement from a strong NFL career in which he was quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, just had a three-year deal with the network expire. NBC Sports cited the Sports Business Journal and New York Post when it reported his new long-term agreement.
Romo made $18 million a year in his final contract with the Cowboys.
NBC Sports said ESPN had interest in hiring Romo, with “ridiculously big numbers” being mentioned in terms of pay. CBS had a right of first refusal built into Romo’s last contract.
Romo is a four-time NFL Pro-Bowler and was selected from the Cowboys as the team’s 2011 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award. He became a member of the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 after playing at the school from 1999 to 2002.
Read more about Romo’s career as a Panther here.