CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Faculty members at Eastern Illinois University are holding a Teach Out Thursday as the union works to negotiate a contract with the university.
The Teach Out will be held from 12:30 to 2.
Members of the EIU chapter of University Professionals of Illinois have been bargaining with the university since March.
“We’re using this opportunity to educate our students about the importance of the labor movement, the benefits one gets from finding a union job, and, of course, our current labor issues with the university,” said EIU-UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow, a professor of special education. “The proposals we’re fighting for – lower student-faculty ratios, faculty availability for students, and fair pay that attracts and retains excellent educators – directly affect our students and the Charleston community. So we’re inviting them to learn and stand with us, as we stand for them at the bargaining table.”
The university is proposing a 17% increase in workload.
The union said only a 1% increase in pay for faculty has been offered.
