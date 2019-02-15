CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University's Department of Biological Sciences is hosting a community Science Festival Showcase Friday.
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15.
It is free and open to the community and will be held in the University Ballroom of the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union.
Participants will get to meet a NASA representative, examine a real human brain, and build models of DNA strands.
There will also be a variety of other interactive booths to explore, with experiments, information tables, and science projects as well. Special demonstrations and shows also will be scheduled during the event.