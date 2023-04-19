CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University has named Austin Hill as its new general counsel.
Hill started at EIU Tuesday, April 18.
“We’re excited to have Austin bring his talent and enthusiasm to Eastern Illinois University,” said EIU President Dr. David Glassman. “His expertise in higher education is a great fit for EIU, and his familiarity with the region and the details of Illinois regulatory law will pay enormous dividends for EIU and our diverse EIU communities.”
“I look forward to serving EIU as its general counsel, and to getting involved with the leadership team at EIU,” Hill said. “I understand and appreciate EIU’s commitment to its students and am excited to assist EIU with maintaining its confident trajectory as a premier institution of higher education in the State.”
Hill has ten years of experience as an attorney to this role, and comes to EIU from the University of Illinois, where he served as Assistant University Counsel in the Office of University Counsel.
“There is a sense of vibrancy and vitality in higher education that is difficult to find in other areas of law," Hill said of coming to EIU. "With respect to this role, specifically, I was fortunate to have several colleagues reach out and encourage me to consider applying, and after speaking with Laura McLaughlin, my predecessor in this role, her positivity was so encouraging that I felt impelled to apply.”
Before working in higher education, Hill served as an attorney for Thomas Mamer, LLP from 2013-20. He also spent time as a law clerk in the Office of the Attorney General in Chicago, a research assistant for Professor John “Jack” Gorby and for Professor Kenneth Kandaras in Chicago, and as a law clerk for the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and associate judge Holly Clemons in Urbana.
Hill holds an active law license in Illinois and earned his juris doctorate in 2013 from The John Marshall Law School, now the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Law. Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign in 2008.
