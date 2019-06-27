DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Democratic 2020 presidential race is believed to be the largest and most competitive of its time.
Senators, mayors and a former vice president have a policy on how they would run the White House. Dr. Kevin Anderson teaches political science at Eastern Illinois University. He said voters will see a "very robust exchange" about where the Democratic party stands, important issues and how to run against President Donald Trump.
"What you want to do in these debates is to define yourself by an issue," Dr. Anderson said.
For example, statistics show Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke mostly on the U.S. economy. Julian Castro, on the other hand, was vocal about immigration.
Candidates such as Warren, Booker and Castro stood out to Anderson during the first debate. Democratic candidates have expressed their support for progressive policies such as medicare for all and free college. Dr. Anderson said those issues peak public interest. Whether the policy is doable or not, it gets people talking.
"I think some Democrats are going to take that approach with certain issues and say, 'okay, the only thing that's limiting is our imagination'," Dr. Anderson said.
In order to keep the attention of central Illinoisans, Dr. Anderson said candidates would have to talk on topics regarding the economy and inequality.
"I suspect, especially (in) Champaign-Urbana, Charleston, Decatur, Bloomington - the questions about higher education are going to come up," he added.