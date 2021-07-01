(WAND)- Eastern Illinois University will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to in-person classes next Fall.
In a letter sent to those planning to return to campus, University president, President Glassman outlines the vaccination expectations for the upcoming Fall semester.
All students, faculty, and staff wishing to take in-person classes on campus will be required to have received a full COVID-19 vaccination.
The University recognizes that some students and employees with health or other factors may not be candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine, making it vital that everyone in the EIU Family who can get vaccinated does so.
For those unable to be vaccinated, masks will be required in all indoor areas except in their on-campus Residence Hall/Greek Court room or University Apartment, and social distancing of six feet will continue to be required everywhere indoors and outdoors except inside their on-campus room or apartment.
The same goes for all employees unable to receive the vaccination are also required to wear masks indoors at all times except in their individual, private offices, or outdoors when they are unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
Unvaccinated individuals will also have to participate in ongoing COVID surveillance testing.
The free and readably available COVID vaccines have been proven safe and effective. Anyone aged 12 or over who receives a COVID-19 vaccine is following the best-practice recommendations of our nation’s leading scientists and health organizations, as well as the guidance issued to Illinois residents by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Beyond the increased safety vaccines provide, vaccinated EIU students will enjoy a much more traditional semester.
Vaccinated students won’t be required to wear masks in most indoor and all outdoor locations or observe social distancing protocols.
Vaccinated students will be able to host meetings in person with other vaccinated peers in gatherings of any size for all campus extracurricular activities, including RSO meetings, working out in the Rec Center, dining with friends, social events, pick-up sports games – and more.
All the above activities can be enjoyed without any COVID-19 related restrictions.
Moreover, vaccinated students and employees will not need to be quarantined if they are contact-traced to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 (unless they begin exhibiting symptoms).
Information about the free vaccines – including their efficacy, safety, and where to receive them – is available via the CDC and at www.vaccines.gov.
Beginning this Fall, EIU will be verifying the vaccination status of all its students and employees.
All students taking at least one in-person class on campus and all employees (except those who have received an accommodation to work remotely due to documented health conditions) who are unable to receive the vaccination will need to participate in EIU’s COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program.
EIU uses the noninvasive SHIELD saliva testing method.
